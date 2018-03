Shares in Dropbox popped by over 40% to over $29 on the first day of trading on Nasdaq.



The Nasdaq listing is DBX. The initial public offering (IPO) price range as $18 to $20.Dropbox passed the milestone of over 500 million registered users in March 2016. At the time, the Dropbox API was generating over 500 billion calls per year. Collectively, these users have made 4.5 billion connections to share content.