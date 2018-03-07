Dropbox expands global private network, taps Equinix Cloud Exchange

Dropbox is expanding its global private network by offering its global collaboration platform on the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric.



Dropbox is also launching six new points of presence across North America and Europe that will improve performance and reliability for users globally.



The new PoPs will include Atlanta, Denver, Berlin, Toronto, Stockholm, and Oslo.By the end of the year, the company plans to have an infrastructure footprint that spans 29 facilities in 12 countries on four continents including North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.“By rolling out network infrastructure across the globe over the last two years, we’ve improved performance and reliability for all of our users by allowing them to get more direct access to our data centers,” said Akhil Gupta, Vice President of Infrastructure, Dropbox. “The enhancements that we’re announcing today will extend these benefits to even more users around the world.”