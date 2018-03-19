Dr. Risa Lavizzo-Mourey elected to Intel’s board of directors

Dr. Risa Lavizzo-Mourey was elected to Intel’s board of directors. Dr. Lavizzo-Mourey has served as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation PIK Professor of Population Health and Health Equity at the University of Pennsylvania since January 2018. From 2003 to 2017, she was the president and chief executive officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the largest U.S. philanthropy organization dedicated to health. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the board of regents of the Smithsonian Institution, and the board of fellows of Harvard Medical School. Dr. Lavizzo-Mourey holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School.







Intel has now added five independent directors to its board since the beginning of 2016.Intel's board also voted unanimously to extend Andy Bryant’s term as Intel chairman in order to ensure board continuity and a smooth integration for new directors. Bryant became Intel chairman in May 2012 and will stand for re-election at the company’s 2018 annual stockholders’ meeting. If elected, he will continue to serve as chairman until the conclusion of the company’s 2019 annual stockholders’ meeting.