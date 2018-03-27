Digital Realty maintains Five Nines data center reliability

Digital Realty has achieved “five nines” of uptime for its data center suites for the 11th consecutive year, exceeding 99.999 percent availability throughout 2017.



Digital Realty recently surpassed 1.7 billion operating minutes across its 205 datacenters, encompassing approximately 27 million square feet in 33 metropolitan areas globally. Over the past 11 years, the number of data center suites operated by Digital Realty has increased from 74 suites at the start of 2007 to over 750 by the end of 2017.



“Achieving ‘five nines’ of uptime for the 11th year demonstrates our commitment to resiliency and to being a true business partner to all of our customers, from enterprises to telecommunications customers and cloud service providers,” said A. William Stein, Digital Realty’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially proud of this milestone given our rapid growth and remain focused on ensuring that all of our facilities meet the same stringent standards for design, construction and operations.”



