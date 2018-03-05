Deutsche Telekom prices IoT at 10 Euros for Ten Years

Deutsche Telekom, in partnership with Cologne-based mobile communications provider 1NCE, introduced a very low cost, flat rate data plan for smart devices on the Internet of Things priced. Customers pay a ‘lifetime fee” of ten euros in the prepaid tariff and receive a data flat rate of up to 500 megabytes for the service life of each smart device of ten years.







The offer is initially valid within the European Union as well as in Switzerland and Norway.“With this tariff, we will make it as easy as possible for our customers to quickly implement new IoT solutions. That means no monthly bills, no additional fees, no tariff jungle", says Alexander P. Sator, founder and CEO of 1NCE. “Deutsche Telekom, as a pioneer in NB-IoT, is effectively pushing ahead with the expansion of the network. We hope that this close cooperation will accelerate growth in the European IoT market.”“Deutsche Telekom's own service-based NB-IoT offering is optimally complemented by 1NCE's simple, disruptive business model. Together, we are addressing a larger market and creating the best customer experience," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Deutsche Telekom.