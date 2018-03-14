Dell'Oro: WDM metro revenue surpassed $7 billion in 2017

WDM Metro equipment revenue surpassed $7 billion in 2017, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. Huawei, ZTE, and Ciena led the market for 2017.



Additional highlights from the 4Q17 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:





Optical Transport revenue increased 19 percent year-over-year in 4Q17, driven largely from increased WDM Metro sales. In the quarter, WDM Metro revenue grew 30 percent year-over-year.

The majority of WDM Metro revenue growth in 2017 occurred in two regions—Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Three vendors—Cisco, ECI Telecom, and ZTE—each increased their WDM Metro revenue by over 40 percent.

Demand for coherent line cards continued to grow at a high rate, and approximately 185 thousand coherent line cards shipped for metro applications in 2017.

“The WDM Metro systems market jumped in 2017,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “We all knew that demand for WDM systems in metro applications would increase, but it was a huge surprise to see an 18 percent revenue increase in 2017,” added Yu.