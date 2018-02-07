Dell EMC launches Virtual Edge Platform

Dell EMC introduced its enterprise Virtual Edge Platform (VEP) family for SD-WAN.



The Dell EMC VEP4600, which is powered by the new Intel Xeon D-2100 processor, is a universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) meant to displace expensive fixed-function access hardware.



It provides an open Intel architecture-based platform to support multiple simultaneous virtual network functions (VNF). Numerous proprietary physical devices can be consolidated into this single uCPE while maintaining the high-performance levels needed to host many. The modular design includes room to grow with front panel expandability so the platform can be easily upgraded or serviced in the field as needed.







The new Intel Xeon D-2100 processors include up to 18 “Skylake-server” generation Intel Xeon processor cores and integrated Intel QuickAssist Technology with up to 100 Gbps of built-in cryptography, decryption and encryption acceleration.



Intel said this processor will be supported by system software updates to protect against the Spectre and Meltdown security exploits.



In addition to edge deployments in communications service provider networks, other use cases for the Intel Xeon D-2100 processor include:

Storage: The Intel Xeon D-2100 processor is an option for density-optimized, lightweight hyperscale cloud workloads such as dynamic web serving, memory caching, dedicated hosting and warm storage.

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs): The processors can bring higher performance to content delivery at the network edge, which is critical to keep latency low for streaming media to viewers and those working in media fields with massive files.

"There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models," said Tom Burns, senior vice president, Networking & Service Provider Solutions. "By infusing Open Networking into access networks to the cloud with the Virtual Edge Platform family, Dell EMC can help customers modernize infrastructure and transform operations while automating service delivery and processes.""As network traffic continues to increase, optimized service delivery is required to meet the demands of a broad range of use cases at the network edge," said Sandra Rivera, senior vice president and general manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel. "A programmable and power efficient system-on-a-chip processor is needed to deliver the performance that users and devices require for edge applications. Using the Intel Xeon D-2100 system-on-a-chip in the Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform provides flexible and power-efficient network edge solutions with high-performance compute and intelligence."