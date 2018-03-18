Credo demos 112G PAM4

Credo, a semiconductor company specializing in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, demonstrated its low power, high-performance 112 GbpsPAM4 SerDes technology at OFC 2018.



For 112G per lambda optical connectivity (i.e., DR, DR4, FR4), Credo has delivered product solutions in TSMC 28nm.







For 112G electrical VSR and LR reaches, Credo has delivered the solutions in TSMC 16nm. The conference starts today at the San Diego Convention Center, with exhibits taking place March 13–15.“Credo’s ability to deliver leading edge performance at the industry’s lowest power in mature TSMC process nodes enables rapid time-to-market at a cost structure that will accelerate the transition to the 112G connectivity radix,” said Jeff Twombly, vice president of business development at Credo. “hyperscale cloud providers want to move to single lane rate 112G connectivity as soon as possible. We are aggressively working with strategic ecosystem partners for 2019 trials which will enable production scale ramping in 2020.”