Corning's RocketRibbon cable packs 3,456 fibers

Corning unveiled a new "RocketRibbon" extreme-density fiber cable for data center and carrier environments.



RocketRibbon cables deliver up to 3,456 fibers in the same diameter as existing central and stranded tube cables. Corning is using a proprietary manufacturing process to create as many as 12 individually protected sub-units, each with 288 closely packed fibers. An extruded color-coded jacket protects and identifies each bundle and allows for direct and easy routing to splice trays, without the need for additional materials, ribboning processes, or furcation kits.



Corning said its new RocketRibbon cable allows operators to quickly install more capacity in the same duct space to accommodate increased bandwidth demand.



“Corning’s industry leadership and unique co-innovation approach mean our customers come to us to help solve their most important problems. RocketRibbon extreme-density cable demonstrates how we work hand-in-hand with our customers, listening to their challenges. In this case, we developed an entirely new system of ribbon protection and sub-units that provide our customers with easier, faster cable access for ribbon identification and splicing,” said Bernhard Deutsch, division vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Fiber and Cable.





