Coriant debuts 1.2 Tbps modular sled for its Groove G3

Coriant introduced a new Coherent Multiservice Sled for its Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform.



The new 1.2 Tbps modular sled leverages advances in integrated photonics and the latest 16nm coherent DSP.



Coriant said its new Groove G30 Coherent Multiservice Sled enables the platform to achieve new performance benchmarks, including:





Highest density – 9.6 Tbps of capacity in a compact and highly modular 1RU, a 2X improvement over the closest comparable solution; delivers unprecedented OpEx savings as networks scale

– 9.6 Tbps of capacity in a compact and highly modular 1RU, a 2X improvement over the closest comparable solution; delivers unprecedented OpEx savings as networks scale Lowest power consumption – the Groove G30 Coherent Multiservice Sled requires only 0.16 watts per gigabit of power, representing up to half the power consumption of competing solutions

– the Groove G30 Coherent Multiservice Sled requires only 0.16 watts per gigabit of power, representing up to half the power consumption of competing solutions Advanced programmability – programmable baud rate (30-70G baud), FEC (0-27%), and modulation depth (QPSK to 64QAM) enable operators to fine-tune and cost-optimize any transport application for the optimal spectral efficiency, lowest latency, and required transparent reach

– programmable baud rate (30-70G baud), FEC (0-27%), and modulation depth (QPSK to 64QAM) enable operators to fine-tune and cost-optimize any transport application for the optimal spectral efficiency, lowest latency, and required transparent reach Unmatched speed and reach – 600 Gbps single wavelength transmission for DCI and metro applications (up to 38.4 Tbps of capacity per fiber); 400 Gbps up to 1,000 kilometers, and 200 Gbps up to 4,000 kilometers for long-haul applications

"Our design philosophy from the outset was focused on giving our customers the ultimate in configuration flexibility at the lowest cost,” said Željko Bulut, Coriant’s Groove Product Line Manager. “With the latest advances to our open Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, we maintain our market leadership in reach and capacity across the full range of applications, including access, DCI, metro, long haul, and submarine transport.”