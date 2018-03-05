Coriant appoints Sandra Krief as Managing Director for N America

Coriant appointed Sandra Krief as Managing Director for North America, responsible for sales operations, business development, channel strategy, and customer support throughout the U.S. and Canada. She will report directly to the company’s Chief Customer Officer and EVP of Global Sales and Digital Marketing, Homayoun Razavi.



Previously, Krief served as Global VP at BroadSoft, a Cisco company, where she oversaw the company’s largest global customers including Verizon, AT&T and Sprint.