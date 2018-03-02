Coriant advances its Hyperscale Carrier Architecture

Coriant has announced several advancements to its Hyperscale Carrier Architecture (HCA), which is its open, agile, automated, and software-driven approach to network service innovation and which is aligned to CORD and optimized for Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC). The latest advancements include:







- (1) the addition of an NFV MANO for managing Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) in the highly distributed compute environment. This was developed using the Aricent MANO framework (2) the introduction of an advanced Virtual POD Controller (vPC) for helping network operators to seamlessly scale disaggregated solutions by effective end-to-end network control including service stitching.– an open, disaggregated approach to packet-based networking. The Coriant NOS is designed to operate on industry-standard COTS whiteboxes as well as application-optimized carrier-grade whiteboxes such as the new Coriant Vibe series.– this series of application-optimized, carrier-class whiteboxes boasts important networking features such as hardware acceleration, advanced timing capabilities to enable a variety of MEC services and applications, and support for seamless horizontal scalability. Coriant said its Vibe series can provide the foundation for a disaggregated open networking solution or can be added to a COTS whitebox-based disaggregated networking solution to enable/enhance specific network applications“In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive services market, network operators need to evolve their multi-layer infrastructure networks to maximize the value of faster innovation cycles in hardware and software components and best-in-class functions and solutions,” said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. “One of the key challenges that operators face is the limitations imposed by proprietary approaches that result in vendor lock-in, especially in the IP routing domain. Our Hyperscale Carrier Architecture breaks that stranglehold and accelerates new service deployment by leveraging an open hardware and software ecosystem that unlocks the barriers to seamless automation and the virtualization of network functions across network layers.”