CoreSite activates VMware Cloud on AWS

CoreSite announced the availability of dedicated, private connectivity into VMware Cloud on AWS in its first four markets. Direct connectivity to VMware Cloud on AWS is now available through fiber interconnections or through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange in four CoreSite markets, including Boston, Denver, New York and Northern Virginia.



VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware’s enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS).“VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager, Cloud Provider Unit, VMware. “Solutions such as VMware Cloud on AWS enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We’re excited to work with partners such as CoreSite to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value.”