Cisco extends its Network Convergence System

Cisco announced a major extension of its Network Convergence System (NCS) data center interconnect portfolio with the introduction of two new modular platforms:
Cisco NCS 1004
- A transponder platform that packs more than 100 Tbps of capacity into a single seven-foot rack
- Can transmit 4.8 Tbps within a 2RU platform, with a total fiber capacity of 76.8 Tbps
- Support for 600G interfaces
- Secure optical transport with line rate encryption
- Flexible modulation for tuning capacity and distance requirements in 50G increments
Cisco NCS 1010
- Full spectrum open line system
- Features a full colorless, directionless and contentionless (CDC) ROADM with an enhanced modular operational model that can ease the complexities of deploying massive bandwidth
Cisco is also adding automated capabilities for model-based provisioning and streaming telemetry for its Network Convergence System (NCS) 1000 Series.
