Cisco extends its Network Convergence System

Cisco announced a major extension of its Network Convergence System (NCS) data center interconnect portfolio with the introduction of two new modular platforms:

Cisco NCS 1004

  • A transponder platform that packs more than 100 Tbps of capacity into a single seven-foot rack
  • Can transmit 4.8 Tbps within a 2RU platform, with a total fiber capacity of 76.8 Tbps
  • Support for 600G interfaces
  • Secure optical transport with line rate encryption
  • Flexible modulation for tuning capacity and distance requirements in 50G increments

Cisco NCS 1010

  • Full spectrum open line system
  • Features a full colorless, directionless and contentionless (CDC) ROADM with an enhanced modular operational model that can ease the complexities of deploying massive bandwidth

Cisco is also adding automated capabilities for model-based provisioning and streaming telemetry for its Network Convergence System (NCS) 1000 Series.

