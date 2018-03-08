Cisco extends its Network Convergence System

Cisco announced a major extension of its Network Convergence System (NCS) data center interconnect portfolio with the introduction of two new modular platforms:



Cisco NCS 1004





A transponder platform that packs more than 100 Tbps of capacity into a single seven-foot rack

Can transmit 4.8 Tbps within a 2RU platform, with a total fiber capacity of 76.8 Tbps

Support for 600G interfaces

Secure optical transport with line rate encryption

Flexible modulation for tuning capacity and distance requirements in 50G increments

Full spectrum open line system

Features a full colorless, directionless and contentionless (CDC) ROADM with an enhanced modular operational model that can ease the complexities of deploying massive bandwidth

Cisco is also adding automated capabilities for model-based provisioning and streaming telemetry for its Network Convergence System (NCS) 1000 Series.