Cisco appoints new president for Asia Pacific & Japan

Cisco announced the appointment of Miyuki Suzuki as president for Asia Pacific & Japan. Previously, Suzuki served as president of Cisco Japan. Her new responsibilities include regional revenue growth across 18 markets. She will report to Chris Dedicoat, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations.



Suzuki assumes the leadership from Irving Tan, who last month took on the newly created role of senior vice president of Operations and Digital.



Cisco said recruitment is underway for her successor for President of Cisco Japan and will be announced in due course.



