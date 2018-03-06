Ciena posts quarterly revenue of $646.1 million, up 4% yoy

Ciena reported revenue of $646.1 million for the first quarter of its fiscal 2018, up 4% as compared to $621.5 million for the fiscal first quarter 2017.
Ciena's fiscal first quarter 2018 GAAP results include a non-cash $476.9 million charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. As a result, Ciena's GAAP net loss for the fiscal first quarter 2018 was $(473.4) million, or $(3.29) per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $3.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2017.
Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2018 was $21.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $24.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2017.
Some highlight:
Revenue by geography:
North America 62.4%
EMEA 15.1%
CALA 5.4%
APAC 17.1%
- U.S. customers contributed 59.3% of total revenue
- Two customers each accounted for greater than 10% of revenue and in aggregate represented 25% of total revenue
- Cash and investments totaled $986.8 million
- Total number of employees: 5,712
