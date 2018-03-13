Ciena debuts packet aggregation switch and reconfigurable line system

At this week's OFC in San Diego, Ciena introduced a new 8180 Coherent Networking Platform and a 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS).





The 8180 Coherent Networking Platform is a high-density stackable packet aggregation switch that combines the density, openness, and programmability of a data center switch with the industry-leading capacity and embedded optical intelligence of Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optics. The 8180 offers powerful optical and packet capabilities with support for 400G wavelengths and scales to 6.4 Tb/s of packet switching.



The 6500 Reconfigurable Line System is a programmable, open and modular line system that scales to support the highest bandwidth requirements of metro and long-haul DCI as well as cable access applications. Designed to provide choice in how providers deploy their line systems (integrated or disaggregated), it also reduces footprint and expands fiber capacity with L-Band.



Ciena said both the 8180 and the 6500 RLS are designed for ease-of-use with an IT-operational model, and include common open APIs for software programmability, automated provisioning and streaming telemetry as well as simpler integration with back-office systems. With these new products, Ciena is further expanding choice for customers and addressing the diverse technology consumption models present in today’s on-demand environment.

Both products will be generally available in the second half of 2018.



“We live in a fast-paced, ‘app-driven’ world where users have insatiable bandwidth needs and want on-demand services. Survival means offering an incredible customer experience that can only be delivered through more adaptive networks that deliver content and services with on-demand agility. Ciena’s new 8180 and 6500 RLS help operators satisfy this need by focusing programmable and highly scalable resources at fiber dense points in the network,” stated Steve Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena.