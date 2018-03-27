Ciena announced enhanced policy capabilities into its Blue Planet intelligent automation platform that incorporates the architectural framework from the Linux Foundation’s open-source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) to aid network providers’ evolution to more adaptive, software-centric networks. Specifically, Ciena Blue Planet is adding support for ONAP virtual network function (VNF) descriptors and packaging specifications to the already supported ETSI ISG NFV Release 2 specification.
Ciena said its new Blue Planet policy subsystem will support advanced closed-loop automation use cases, such as preventing a potential failure or dynamically scaling capacity to support growing bandwidth demands.
“The future of networking lies with openness and the concept of ‘choice’, allowing network operators to select best-of-breed technologies and solutions. These Blue Planet enhancements bring us closer towards the common goal of software-led, policy defined, network transformation. They also help forge a path for more adaptive networks that can self-learn, self-configure, self-heal, and self-optimize by constantly assessing network status,” stated Steve Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena.
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Ciena adds ONAP elements to its Blue Planet Platform
