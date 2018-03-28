China Mobile picks Nuage for public/private cloud

China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technical Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, has selected Nokia's Nuage Networks as the SDN platform for China Mobile's public and private enterprise cloud services offering. The deployment includes the Nuage Networks VSP with cloud implementations on virtual machines, Kubernetes (K8S) containers and OpenStack Ironic-based bare metal servers.



Nokia said that in the past two years its joint venture in China, Nokia Shanghai Bell, has helped deploy the Nuage Networks VSP solution to deliver China Mobile's public and private cloud services in 10 data centers, the largest deployment containing over 1,000 servers. Nokia Shanghai Bell ranked No.1 and won 55% share in this project. This project cemented Nokia Shanghai Bell's status as the leading SDN vendor powering CMCC existing cloud services. Financial terms were not disclosed."Having a strong relationship with CMCC based on the work we've already done with them, we were especially pleased to be chosen to continue with this important project. The Nuage Networks solution allows CMCC to offer some very dynamic, high performing and attractive cloud services for their customers," stated Sunil Khandekar, CEO for Nokia's Nuage Networks.