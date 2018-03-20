Cavium and HPE target OCP NIC 3.0

Cavium and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) are collaborating to bring hyperscale-inspired designs based on Open Compute Project into mainstream enterprise IT.



HPE will offer Cavium FastLinQ 41000 Series 10/25GbE NICs in OCP 2.0 form factor for the HPE Cloudline Servers.



The companies are also collaboration on the emerging OCP NIC 3.0 standard, which proposes to further enhance server networking I/O options with expanded provisions for thermal footprints, PCIe Gen 4 and SmartNICs while reducing overall downtime by simplifying NIC installation and removal.



“Cavium has a decade-old relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and provides differentiated I/O technology for HPE servers, storage and networking,” said Rajneesh Gaur, Vice President and General Manager of Ethernet Adapter Group, Cavium. “As technology pioneers and innovators of open standards, I am proud to announce that Cavium and HPE are aligning their strategy and investments to enable Enterprise and Cloud IT to leverage the economics of scale by driving the OCP NIC 3.0 standard.”“HPE is committed to decreasing data center TCO while improving performance and availability by enabling an Open Infrastructure,” said Kara Long, Vice President and General Manager for Cloudline Portfolio at HPE. “With the introduction of Cavium FastLinQ OCP 2.0 NICs in Cloudline servers and collaboration with Cavium on the OCP NIC 3.0 standard development, joint customers will have the ability to transform their infrastructure for modern workloads and cloud initiatives while optimizing infrastructure costs.”