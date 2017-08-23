Calient doubles capacity of its MEMS-base fiber-optic cross connect

CALIENT Technologies introduced its Edge|640 Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) with 640 fiber-optic cross connections – up to twice the capacity of its current S320 OCS product.



CALIENT uses 3D microelectrical machine (MEMS) optical mirror technology to create protocol agnostic optical connections between ports at speeds up to 400 Gbps. The all-optical nature of the switch results in very low latency connections. The switch features built-in optical signal power monitoring on each link and features low power consumption of 90 Watts typical.







CALIENT’s S-Series Optical Circuit Switches are used in data center, compute cluster and communication service provider applications.



In a joint statement, Carvin Chen, EVP of Chunxing and Atiq Raza, CEO of CALIENT, said: “Chunxing and CALIENT share very similar management philosophies, cultures and values. This lays a very profound and solid foundation for our two companies to join together at a perfect time and with a perfect match to cope with the demands and challenges of keeping pace with a fast-growing new generation of optical switching technology. With our most cutting-edge optical switching technology, products and systems, and by exploring and leveraging both companies’ strengths and synergies, our common vision is to create a great world-leading company to explore, develop and deliver the most innovative optical switching value propositions and solutions to our most valuable customers and the market.”



The company will continue to operate from its Goleta, CA, headquarters under the CALIENT brand.



CALIENT said its new Edge|640 is organized into two switching groups of 320 ports each. Devices connected to a switch port on one of the switch groups can be connected to a device on any of the ports in the other switch group. This connectivity is ideal for “wire-once” network applications or for testing applications where devices under test need access to a range of test systems.“Network virtualization and software-defined networking (SDN) are driving demand for fully automated networks on a massive scale, and the Edge|640 supports this trend through its high port density and very low latency connectivity,” said David Altstaetter, CALIENT Vice President of Product Line Management. “Some of the largest networks in the world trust CALIENT Optical Circuit Switch technology. The proven nature of technology sets the stage for the Edge|640 to be used in very high-density mission-critical applications.”