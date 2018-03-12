Broadcom’s Terabit Monterey Chip extends Ethernet to LTE and 5G Radios

Broadcom introduced a terabit-class Ethernet switching chip designed for high-capacity cellular fronthaul networks.



The Broadcom Monterey Ethernet switch (BCM56670) targets Ethernet-based 5G radios and while also supporting existing CPRI-based radios.



It supports the IEEE’s new 802.1CM (Time-Sensitive Networking for Fronthaul) standard, which provides an Ethernet synchronization solution, CPRI-to-Ethernet bridging, and nanosecond-scale jitter and delay control.



IEEE 802.1CM specifies how to carry cellular radio traffic over Ethernet, It relies on pre-emption, Synchronous Ethernet, and the 1588 Precision Timing specification.



Broadcom said its Monterey silicon offers an order-of-magnitude increase in synchronization accuracy by moving time stampers from Ethernet MAC to SerDes I/O, exceeding 3GPP, IEEE, and ITU-T specifications for 4G & 5G networks.



Monterey Ethernet switch key attributes:





Transports CPRI across standard Ethernet

Enables cellular-system designers to leverage the merchant-silicon-based Ethernet ecosystem

Connects directly to new Ethernet-based radios and installed CPRI-based radios

Terabit-class capacity to meet the 10x increase in capacity needed by 5G networks

Serves as a critical component in building mobile-edge computing platforms

Hardware support for key 5G requirements, including nanosecond-scale synchronization

“We are very pleased to announce another ground-breaking solution that addresses fundamental problems and opens a new, major market for our switching products,” said Ram Velaga, vice present and general manager, Switch Products at Broadcom. “The Monterey Ethernet switch is an excellent example of Broadcom’s deep commitment to 5G innovation and strategic R&D investment.”Sampling is underway.