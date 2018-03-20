Brazil's Eletronet picks Telia Carrier IP Transit

Eletronet, a national service provider in Brazil with more than 155 Points of Presence (PoPs) and 16,000 km of fiber capacity across the country, has selected Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone to provide dedicated Internet access to its customers.



Electronet provides wavelength and Ethernet services to Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The partnership will also give Eletronet access to Telia Carrier’s Global Network, thus enabling it to offer new options to the Brazilian market in terms of nationwide internet connectivity.



“By choosing Telia Carrier as a partner in launching a Tier-1 Internet service, Eletronet can offer a new internet option to the Brazilian market. Both carriers own their fiber networks, which secures the stability and redundancy that will allow Eletronet's customers to enjoy an excellent

experience,” said Edison De Leon, regional director of Latin America and the Caribbean for Telia Carrier. “Providing tier-1 access to Eletronet’s backbone via a direct connection will assure a single ‘hop’ to content and apps, an advantage that will differentiate ELETRONET in the Brazilian market.”





