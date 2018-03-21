Averon raises $13.3 million for mobile identity

Averon, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised $13.3 million in series A funding for its work in mobile identity verification.



Averon's solution leverages mobile carrier data signaling and hardware already in every smartphone combined with Averon's proprietary blockchain technology to positively and instantly authenticate mobile users. The mobile authentication works seamlessly whether users are on Wi-Fi or LTE.

The company says its patented techniques are impervious to man-in-the-middle attacks, social engineering and other forms of digital hijacking.



The funding round was led by Avalon Ventures and Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff.



"Averon provides the fastest, strongest mobile security in the world, and we're proud that our innovations are disrupting the status quo of cybersecurity," said Wendell Brown, Averon co-founder and CEO. "We completely relieve the burden from end users while providing enterprise customers far superior security. Our solutions heal the cyber battle wounds suffered by every sector, from banking and healthcare to e-commerce. Our customers enjoy freedom and peace of mind, because users' logins, purchases and entire digital life are always effortlessly protected while connected with Averon."



http://www.averon.com