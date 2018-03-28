AT&T picks Ericsson's AVP 2000 Contribution Encoder

AT&T has selected Ericsson Media Solutions’ AVP 2000 Contribution Encoder to help deliver high-quality UHD encoding to enhance its coverage of a premier golf tournament



The deployment also includes Ericsson Media Solutions’ HEVC Encoder Module, which provides high-performance compression technology to enable the delivery of AT&T’s widely viewed content across multiple devices.



Angel Ruiz, CEO, Ericsson Media Solutions, says: “With the demand for ultra-high definition services and more immersive sporting experiences at an all-time high, it is vital that service providers give their customers the best possible viewing experience. The AVP 2000 and its HEVC technology provide the necessary performance and control to achieve the highest possible bandwidth efficiency across all delivery networks, while also offering the best performance and broadest capability across all applications and codecs. We are proud to work alongside AT&T and help them to deliver consistent, high quality and seamless coverage of one of the biggest sporting events this year.”



