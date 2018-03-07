AT&T filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a minority interest in the Class A common stock of Vrio Corp., a holding company for its Latin American digital entertainment services unit, DIRECTV Latin America.
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
AT&T looks to IPO of minority stake in DIRECTV Latin America
Wednesday, March 07, 2018 ATT, DirecTV No comments
AT&T filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a minority interest in the Class A common stock of Vrio Corp., a holding company for its Latin American digital entertainment services unit, DIRECTV Latin America.
0 comments:
Post a Comment