AT&T delivers LTE-M for CallPass Tech - vehicle tracking for car dealers

AT&T is delivering LTE-M connectivity to CallPass Tech, which provides location services to car dealers to track or find financed or leased vehicles.



Financial companies and car dealers can now use CallPass Tech’s iGotcha GPS Platform on the AT&T LTE-M network to track, find and manage financed or leased vehicles on the road and in challenging areas such as parking garages.



“We can’t overstate the value of GPS tracking technology across the vehicle finance industry,” said Jason Ashton, president of CallPass Tech and CallPass M2M Solutions. “There’s such an inherent risk in the industry. And there’s limited protection through insurance against losing collateral to theft or lack of payment. We know it doesn’t have to be like this. Working with AT&T to bring the latest, most intelligent network built for IoT is a natural next step and gives our customers the confidence they need to run their business.”



CallPass Tech noted that it currently supports more than 600,000 connected devices via the 4,800 finance companies and car dealers who are customers.