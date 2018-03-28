Ambarella intros next gen CV2 computer vision processor

Ambarella, which specializes in low-power, HD and Ultra HD video processing semiconductors, announced its next generation CV2 computer vision processor, which will provide up to 20 times the computer vision performance of CV1 in a fully-integrated SoC. Key features of the 10nm CV2 Computer Vision SoC:





CVflow processor with CNN/deep learning support

4Kp60/8-Megapixel AVC and HEVC encoding with multi-stream support

Multi-sensor support for 3-channel electronic mirror and 4-channel AVM systems, multi-channel stereo sensing systems (up to 4 stereo pairs), and multi-imager IP cameras

Quad-core 1.2-GHz ARM™ Cortex A53 with NEON DSP extensions and FPU

Advanced security features, including OTP for secure boot, TrustZone and IO virtualization

Real-time hardware-accelerated 360-degree de-warping and Lens Distortion Correction (LDC) engine

Ambarella also demonstrated a fully autonomous EVA (Embedded Vehicle Autonomy) vehicle on Silicon Valley roads.Ambarella's autonomous car leverages the company's embedded computer vision processors. The company said its EVA’s high-resolution stereovision cameras deliver the 360-degree short and long distance viewing capability required for advanced perception and precise self-location. EVA includes sensor fusion of the vision information with Radar and map data to provide the information necessary for path planning and merging maneuvers without the need for additional LiDAR systems.“High resolution 8-Megapixel stereovision combined with superior perception in challenging lighting conditions allows EVA to “see” its surroundings with much higher reliability than was previously possible,” said Professor Alberto Broggi, General Manager of Ambarella Italy. “Moving to an implementation based on dedicated Ambarella CVflow processors brings us much closer to making self-driving cars a practical reality.”