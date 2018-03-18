Alibaba Cloud Opens Indonesian Data Center

Alibaba Cloud commenced operations in its first data center in Indonesia.



The data center, which is described as the first global cloud hosting facility of its type in the country, will offer cloud products and services ranging from elastic computing, database service, networking, security and middleware to analytics and big data.



“As the only global cloud services provider originating from Asia, we are uniquely positioned with cultural and contextual advantages to provide innovative data intelligence solutions and computing capabilities to customers across this region,” said Alex Li, General Manager of Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud.



The launch of the data center is part of Alibaba Cloud’s ongoing commitment to support the Indonesian government’s initiative to create 1,000 startups by 2020. For SMEs and startups, access to scalable and affordable cloud services are essential to accelerate their growth. By migrating IT infrastructure to Alibaba Cloud, these growing firms can leverage the available powerful cloud services to scale rapidly, accelerate innovation and reduce cost. They can expand their geographic reach through Alibaba Cloud’s established global network to support international operations and better compete in global trade.



In order to incubate a local internet-related ecosystem, Alibaba Cloud also announced that it will bring the Alibaba Cloud Certified Professional (“ACP”) program to Indonesia. Within a year, the program aims to train 300 and certify 100 cloud-savvy professionals in Indonesia, providing both entrepreneurs and local talent with knowledge regarding the best-in-class technology in cloud computing, big data and security.





