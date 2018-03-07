ADVA's Oscilloquartz intros modular sync solution with 10G interfaces

ADVA Optical Networking's Oscilloquartz division introduced the first IEEE 1588 grandmaster clock device on the market to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces.



The new OSA 5430, which is designed to help network operators achieve the stringent phase and time synchronization requirements needed for LTE-TDD, LTE-A and 5G RAN networks, can be deployed in the core and at centralized aggregation locations.



It features fully redundant hardware -- in case one critical module fails, another instantly takes over. Built-in Syncjack assurance functionality ensures that operations teams are alerted to any issues before services are affected.



"Our OSA 5430 is a major milestone for network timing. With today's launch, we're answering the key challenges facing today's operators as they roll out next-generation technologies such as LTE-A, and addressing the urgent synchronization needs of finance and cable companies. This device provides a smooth transition from legacy sync and supports levels of integration never before seen in the industry. Interest in our OSA 5430 is extremely strong with major Tier 1 customers already secured," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "





