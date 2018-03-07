ADVA Optical Networking's Oscilloquartz division introduced the first IEEE 1588 grandmaster clock device on the market to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces.
The new OSA 5430, which is designed to help network operators achieve the stringent phase and time synchronization requirements needed for LTE-TDD, LTE-A and 5G RAN networks, can be deployed in the core and at centralized aggregation locations.
It features fully redundant hardware -- in case one critical module fails, another instantly takes over. Built-in Syncjack assurance functionality ensures that operations teams are alerted to any issues before services are affected.
"Our OSA 5430 is a major milestone for network timing. With today's launch, we're answering the key challenges facing today's operators as they roll out next-generation technologies such as LTE-A, and addressing the urgent synchronization needs of finance and cable companies. This device provides a smooth transition from legacy sync and supports levels of integration never before seen in the industry. Interest in our OSA 5430 is extremely strong with major Tier 1 customers already secured," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
ADVA's Oscilloquartz intros modular sync solution with 10G interfaces
