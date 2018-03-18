ACRN Project targets embedded hypervisor for IoT

The Linux Foundation will manage a new embedded reference hypervisor project called ACRN (pronounced “acorn”) and designed for the Internet of Things (IoT).



ACRN is comprised of two main components: the hypervisor and its device model, complete with rich I/O mediators.



Intel provided the initial code contributions to launch the project.



ACRN will incorporate input from the open source, embedded and IoT developer communities and encourages collaboration and code contributions to the project. Early ACRN project members include ADLINK, Aptiv, Intel, LGE and Neusoft Corporation.“With project ACRN, embedded developers have a new, immediately available hypervisor option,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundation. “ACRN’s optimization for resource-constrained devices and focus on isolating safety-critical workloads and giving them priority make the project applicable across many IoT use cases. We’re pleased to welcome project ACRN and invite embedded developers to get involved in the new community.”“ACRN will have a Linux-based service OS and the ability to simultaneously run multiple types of guest operating systems providing a powerful solution for workload consolidation,” said Imad Sousou, corporate vice president and general manager of the Open Source Technology Center, at Intel® Corporation. “This new project delivers a flexible, lightweight hypervisor, designed to take real-time and safety-critical concerns into consideration and drive meaningful innovation for the IoT space.”https://www.projectacrn.org