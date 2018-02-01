ZTE reports 2017 sales of RMB 108.82 billion, up 7.49%

ZTE Corporation reported 2017 operating revenue of RMB 108.82 billion, 7.49% higher than a year earlier. Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company in the whole year 2017 was RMB 4.55 billion, an increase of 293%.



Net cash flow from operating activities for 2017 was approximately RMB 6.78 billion, about 28.88% year-on-year growth. Excluding the impact of penalty payments imposed by U.S government authorities, the company's net cash flow from operating activities was RMB 12.44 billion, representing an increase of approximately 136.58% over the previous year.



In reflecting on 2017, ZTE said it successfully focused on the market of mainstream carriers and high-value customers, and persisted in a proactive yet prudent business strategy while exploring new opportunities for growth.