ZTE boosts VDSL2 with 35b bonding

ZTE has added 35b bonding profile support to its VDSL2 CPE device. Profile 35b technology can provide downstream rates three times those of profile 17a by expanding the spectrum to 35 MHz.



ZTE said the 35b bonding profile enables the CPE to deliver 500 Mbps downstream and 100 Mbps upstream rates over a 200-meter telephone line.



The company noted that profile 35b and other profiles, such as 17a, can use vectoring technology in the same bundle of telephone line pairs, thereby bringing the speed of multiple line pairs in actual deployments close to the speed achievable in ideal noiseless conditions.



ZTE ZXHN H186 is designed as a bridge modem with two GE ports at the LAN side. If an existing home gateway is linked to a GE port of the ZXHN H186, its rates can be upgraded to up to 500 Mbps downstream.



ZTE has shipped over 280 million CPE devices to date.