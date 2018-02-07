Zayo announced plans for a new long haul dark fiber network between Reno, Nevada and Umatilla, Oregon -- a distance of 600 miles (1,000 km).
Zayo said the project is anchored by a webscale customer.
The route, which will be fully underground, connects the two cities via Prineville, Oregon.
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
Zayo to open dark fiber route via Prineville, OR
