Zayo to open dark fiber route via Prineville, OR

Zayo announced plans for a new long haul dark fiber network between Reno, Nevada and Umatilla, Oregon -- a distance of 600 miles (1,000 km).



Zayo said the project is anchored by a webscale customer.



The route, which will be fully underground, connects the two cities via Prineville, Oregon.





“The new route completes a piece of the puzzle that the western U.S. needs to connect the dots between content companies’ core data center locations in a way no other carriers can provide,” said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. “As more companies add data centers in Oregon and Nevada, Zayo is well positioned to provide them with high-capacity fiber infrastructure.”