Zayo to divest its Minnesota Local Exchange Carrier

Zayo Group will sell its Scott-Rice Telephone Co. business unit, a Minnesota ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier), for $42 million to New Ulm Telecom, Inc.



Zayo acquired Scott-Rice Telephone as part of its March 2017 purchase of Electric Lightwave and has since managed it separately within its Allstream business segment. Scott-Rice Telephone serves residential and business customers in areas of Scott and Rice counties southwest of Minneapolis.



“This transaction represents further progress toward the separation of our Allstream business,” said Matt Steinfort, Zayo’s CFO. “It is consistent with Zayo’s strategic focus on communications infrastructure, and our goal of maximizing the value of our non-core assets.”