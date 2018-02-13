Wix.com is onboard with Google Cloud Platform

Wix.com, which offers website services to small businesses, has chosen G Suite productivity and collaboration apps from Google as its exclusive cloud productivity offering for its users.



Wix.com already uses the Google Cloud Platform, Google Maps API, YouTube and AdWords.



Yuval Dvir, Head of Online Partnerships from Google Cloud added, "We are delighted to be part of Wix's growth and we will continue to help SMBs get the best of Google Cloud as part of our strategic partnership with Wix."