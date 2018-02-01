VIAVI to Acquire Cobham's wireless test and measurement businesses

Viavi Solutions agreed to acquire the Test and Measurement business of Cobham plc for $455 million in cash.



Viavi said the acquisition strengthens its competitive position in 5G deployment and diversifies the company into military, public safety and avionics test markets.



Cobham AvComm and Wireless T&M provides testing solutions for communication service providers' networks from the radio access network through to the network core. It has also served military, public safety and aviation markets for decades with its trusted land-mobile radio and avionics test solutions. The business generated more than $200 million of revenues in calendar year 2017.



"This combination is another step in our NSE strategy of driving operational scale and monetizing our NOL assets," said Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO of VIAVI. "Cobham AvComm and Wireless T&M are recognized leaders with a world-class team that has a long track record of successfully bringing innovative solutions to market. Together, we expect new opportunities to grow through channel expansion and technology sharing as we address rapidly emerging opportunities in 5G, software-defined and virtualized test."