Viavi supplies 5G test equipment to China Mobile

VIAVI Solutions is supplying 5G test and measurement solutions to China Mobile, which aims to introduce 5G service in China by the end of 2019. VIAVI said it is a preferred vendor of China Mobile, supporting their specific technologies and aggressive roadmap with advanced test solutions. These include Slicing Packet Network (SPN) with FlexE interface, the technology the carrier is positioning for 5G transport.



Viavi said CMCC has determined that Slicing Packet Network (SPN) is an optimal technology to support next-generation architecture, bandwidth, traffic model, network slicing, latency and time synchronization. Flexible Ethernet or FlexE is used in conjunction with SPN to create smaller Ethernet channels from a larger one, or vice versa, to guarantee quality of service (QoS) and isolation between slices at the transport layer. CMCC has requested that the ITU undertake standardization of SPN. VIAVI is committing to support CMCC by delivering an SPN test platform, establishing a common foundation for network equipment manufacturers, chip developers and transceiver vendors to validate products based on this technology.



