Viavi reports sales of $202 million, down 2.3% yoy

Viavi reported revenue of $201.8 million for the quarter ended 30-Dec-2017, a decline of 2.3% compared to a year earlier. There was a net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.02) per share. Prior quarter GAAP net revenue was $195.2 million, with net loss of $(4.8) million or $(0.02) per share. GAAP net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $206.5 million, with net income of $49.2 million, or $0.21 per share.



Non-GAAP net revenue was $201.8 million, with net income of $20.2 million, or $0.09 per share.



"VIAVI's fiscal Q2 revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS all came in above the high end of our guidance," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Strong service providers' end market demand drove year-on-year revenue increase in the NE segment and OSP's core business was stronger than expected."