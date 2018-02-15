Thursday, February 15, 2018

Verisign: 332.4 million total domain names with growth under 1% per year

As of the end of 2017, there were approximately 332.4 million Internet domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), according to Verisign.

During 2017, there were approximately 1.7 million domain name registrations globally, which equates to a growth rate of 0.5 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

Some additional points:

  • the .com domain name base totaled 131.9 million domain name registrations 
  • the .net domain name base totaled 14.5 million domain name registrations. A full report is online.


