Vapor IO adds to Advisory Board: Strickland, Mockapetris and Tarazi #datacenters

Vapor IO, a start-up specializing in edge computing and edge data centers, announced three new members of its advisory board: Robert Strickland, former CTO of Leap Wireless and Cricket Communications (acquired by AT&T), Paul Mockapetris, inventor of DNS, and Ihab Tarazi, former CTO of Equinix.



Last year, Vapor IO announced Project Volutus, an edge co-location and data center as a platform service that will stitch together a network of fully-managed micro data centers at the base of cell towers.“Interest and demand for edge computing and Project Volutus continues to accelerate. As we push forward to roll out our first Kinetic Edge cities, we’re thrilled to welcome Robert, Paul and Ihab as advisors and look forward to working closely with them. Each has uniquely pioneered success and innovation within their respected fields time and again, and we look forward to their valuable insights,” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO.