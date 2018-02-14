U.S. Intelligence officials warn against Huawei and ZTE

In testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, five senior national security officials from the CIA, NSA, DIA, FBI, and NGA each said the equipment and services from ZTE pose a significant risk to government users and to U.S. national interests.



The testimony centered on the questions of values, of proximity to the Chinese government, and of establishing positions of power in the market rather than on technical merits or specific security threats posed by equipment from these vendors.





