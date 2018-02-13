Twilio posts sales of $115 million, up 41% yoy

Twilio, which enables developers to embed messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications, reported Q4 2007 revenue of $115.2 million, up 41% from the fourth quarter of 2016 and 15% sequentially from the third quarter of 2017.



There was a GAAP loss from operations of $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with non-GAAP profit from operations of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.



Twilio was serving 48,979 active customer accounts as of December 31, 2017, compared to 36,606 as of December 31, 2016.



“We are kicking off our tenth year as a company with fabulous momentum. I’m very proud of the team for our fourth quarter performance, but my excitement lies in the foundations we’ve laid for the next ten years of Twilio,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are poised for a stellar year ahead, built on our relentless focus on customer success, quality, and software-fueled innovation.”



