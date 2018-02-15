The worldwide smartphone market stagnates

Smartphone sales figures from Q4 2017 are now mostly in and the reports confirm what many analysts suspected. The worldwide market for smartphones has stagnated and even begun to decline, perhaps because penetration rates in most countries have reached maximum levels, or perhaps because the replacement cycle is not nearly as fast as was once expected.



The smartphone sales trend is significant because it has been a leading predictor of bandwidth growth. Two years, if a mobile operator only had 25% of its subscribers using smartphones and enrolled in a 4G data plan, it was a sure bet that revenue and bandwidth growth would occur. Now, with most millennial customers packing a modern Android or iOS smartphone, it is not so certain that this growth will continue at the same pace. Bandwidth growth will come from usage and not simply millions of new smartphone users joining the network each month. This trend is playing out in the U.S., which reached 4G saturation much earlier, as well as China and India, which have been the big growth stories more recently.



Certainly, pricing for the flagship devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and LG has put off many consumers from upgrading their smartphones just on a whim. At the $900 to $1000 or more price range, device manufacturers are testing the limits of consumer budgets and many folks seem to be holding off.



Preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker indicates that indeed a contraction in the smartphone business occurred in 2017. IDC says smartphone vendors shipped a total of 403.5 million units during the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17), resulting in a 6.3% decline when compared to the 430.7 million units shipped in the final quarter of 2016. For the full year, the worldwide smartphone market saw a total of 1.472 billion units shipped, declining less than 1% from the 1.473 billion units shipped in 2016.





"In the presence of ultra-high-end flagships, the still high-priced flagships from the previous generation seemed far more palatable to consumers in 2017," said Jitesh Ubrani, senior research analyst with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "Many high-profile companies offered their widest product portfolio ever in hopes of capturing a greater audience. Meanwhile, brands outside the top 5 struggled to maintain momentum as value brands such as Honor, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OPPO offered incredible competition at the low end, and brands like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei maintained their stronghold on the high end."IDC’s study also provides an update on the big brands:A second research report, from Strategy Analytics, found that global smartphone shipments tumbled 9 percent annually to reach 400 million units in Q4 2017. Strategy Analytics crowns Apple with a first place finish at 19% global marketshare, nudging Samsung into second position. Xiaomi continued its relentless rise, almost doubling smartphone shipments from a year ago.Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “The shrinkage in global smartphone shipments was caused by a collapse in the huge China market, where demand fell 16 percent annually due to longer replacement rates, fewer operator subsidies and a general lack of wow models. However, on a full-year basis, global smartphone shipments grew 1 percent and topped an impressive 1.5 billion units for the first time ever.”“OPPO shipped 29.5 million smartphones during Q4 2017, unmoved from 29.5 million units in Q4 2016. OPPO was growing smartphone shipments at a 99 percent annual rate a year ago, but its growth has now dropped to zero. The golden age for OPPO is coming to an end and it is facing serious competition from Xiaomi and others. Xiaomi soared 87 percent annually, taking fifth place with 27.8 million shipments, more than doubling its global smartphone marketshare to 7 percent in Q4 2017, up from 3 percent a year ago.”