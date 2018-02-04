Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam and KT chairman and CEO Chang-Gyu Hwang conducted a pre-commercial 5G video call on Sunday, February 4, 2018.
McAdam was in Minneapolis and Hwang was in Seoul. Both participants used a prototype 5G tablet from Samsung.
The CEOs of Verizon and KT complete 5G video call
