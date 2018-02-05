Telstra opens 5G Innovation Centre

Telstra opened a 5G Innovation Centre at its Southport Exchange on the Gold Coast..



The 5G Innovation Centre is hosting several 5G demonstrations:





Australia’s first 5G field trial using a moving vehicle demonstrating how the high bandwidth and low latency of 5G can deliver an immersive view from the driver’s perspective via virtual reality headsets and support autonomous driving.

A speed test of around 3 Gbps down and 300 Mbps up over mmWave spectrum demonstrating the speed and capacity that will be achieved over 5G and how that will support advanced multimedia applications such as augmented and virtual reality.

How drones enabled with artificial intelligence can support surf lifesaving and be operated on a mass scale by 5G beam forming technology targeting each drone.

A robotic arm demonstrating how the ultra-low latency of 5G can support a range of industrial applications requiring precise control.

“Telstra has already conducted Australia’s first 5G field trial and the world’s first 5G outdoor data call over 26GHz ‘mmWave’ radiofrequency spectrum. From our new 5G Innovation Centre we will be completing a number of 5G firsts in 2018 to ensure Australia remains at the forefront of mobile technology,” said Robyn Denholm, Chief Operations Officer, Telstra.