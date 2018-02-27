Telefónica implements 4.5G technologies from Huawei

Telefónica is introducing 4.5G Evolution technologies from Huawei, 4x4 MIMO, 3x Carrier Aggregation (CA), 256-QAM and CloudAIR (Huawei’s proprietary technology), into its international networks.



The first deployments are happening in Bogotá (Colombia), Monterrey (Mexico) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). After several months assessment in these cities, Telefónica will consider additional rollouts.



Telefónica Deutschland and Huawei have implemented in Germany a 4.5G high-speed mobile radio network as part of their joint TechCity project, which achieves data rates of up to 1.65 Gbps under laboratory conditions. For the field tests, the two companies have set up a 4.5G pilot network in Munich.



Edward Deng, President of Telefónica Global Account of Huawei, said “4.5G Evolution helps Telefónica enhance its businesses by introducing 5G technologies into existing LTE networks. The 5G-like services and the new business models that 5G will support can be quickly launched and developed”.





