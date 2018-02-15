Telefónica develops an original content channel for Latin America

Telefónica is going into the business of original content development and distribution for Latin America.



The carrier's upcoming Movistar+ Series will launch in more than 13 countries in 2018 with original content as its differentiating element. The new channel will be available to Movistar clients in Chile, Colombia, and Peru on February 15, and will be added to the Movistar offer in Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and Uruguay soon thereafter.



“As a group, Telefónica is stressing its capabilities as creator of original fiction contents and its broad multi-platform scope. The operation that is being announced today will make it possible for the Movistar series to arrive to more than 13 countries in 2018, making it possible to reach 3.8 million Pay TV customers in Spain and more than 3 million Pay TV homes in HisPam. The more than 110 million Movistar mobile clients in the region must be added to this scope, all of which would also have access to these contents”, stated Sergio Oslé, president of Movistar+.