Telefónica and Orange announce wholesale FTTH agreement

Telefónica and Orange announced a new commercial wholesale fiber agreement.



Under the arrangement, Orange will be able to access Telefonica’s FTTH network, representing an extension of the current 2016 agreement.



Telefónica and Orange reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a long-term wholesale relation in areas where Orange is not planning to deploy its own FTTH network. During next years, Orange will ensure wholesale revenues in all Telefonica’s footprint.





