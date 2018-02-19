Tele2 selects Nokia WING for IoT services

Nokia and Tele2 IoT have signed a five-year agreement to enable the delivery of IoT services to Tele2 enterprise customers.



Specifically, Tele2 has selected Nokia's worldwide IoT network grid (WING) to enable the delivery of IoT services to its enterprise customers.



Nokia WING is a 'one-stop-shop' IoT managed service that includes a pre-integrated global IoT core network, connectivity management as well as dedicated IoT operations, billing, security and data analytics, along with an application ecosystem.



The five-year partnership agreement includes collaboration on various advanced technologies such as 5G, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), LTE for machine-to-machine (LTE-M), SIM management and analytics to further accelerate the global IoT ecosystem.Rami Avidan, CEO of Tele2 IoT, said: "Nokia WING is a unique concept for worldwide IoT enablement which will allow us to serve our enterprise customers better and differentiate our offering on a global scale. We are excited about the prospect of helping our customers to easily deploy IoT services, driving new revenue growth opportunities."